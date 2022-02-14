ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Valentine’s Day with special treats

By Andy Koval
 22 hours ago

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Staff at Brookfield Zoo made sure their animals felt the love on Valentine’s Day.

Several animals were given heart-shape treats or fruit to celebrate the big day.

The zoo’s Galapagos and sulcata tortoises were treated to watermelon in the shape of hearts. Owen and Taylor, the zoo’s California sea lions and Kiinaq, a grey seal, received frozen heart-shaped treats.

    Brookfield Zoo’s Galapagos and sulcata tortoises were given heart-shaped watermelon today, Valentine’s Day, from animal care staff.
    Kiinaq, one of Brookfield Zoo’s grey seals, received heart-shaped ice treats for Valentine’s Day.
  • Taylor, a California sea lion at Brookfield Zoo, eyes his heart-shaped ice treats that animal care staff gave to him today on Valentine’s Day.
    Heidi, one of Brookfield Zoo’s orangutans, seems to enjoy a heart-shaped treat on Valentine’s Day.
    Ben, an orangutan at Brookfield Zoo, with a heart-shaped treat he received from animal care staff in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
