What do you get if you cross a viral New York magazine article, the production powerhouse of Shonda Rhimes and Netflix (see record-smashing Bridgerton), Ozark breakout star Julia Garner and a character study of how one of the world’s foremost female fraudsters swindled New York’s elite out of hundreds of thousands of dollars? You’d expect something akin to screen magic: meaty and fascinating. The actual result is a gaudy bauble, packed with Gossip Girl-style dramatics and glossy shots of the New York skyline but empty on the inside. Could it be, the fake heiress drama is already in its flop era?

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO