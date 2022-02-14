Man dead after two-vehicle crash in the area of Model City and Ridge Roads in Lewiston

Lewiston police say a man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Model City and Ridge Roads Monday.

According to police, two vehicles were roadside at the intersection just before noon Monday. Investigation revealed a vehicle traveling north ran a red light and caused a collision with a vehicle traveling east.

Upon arrival officers extricated the driver of the northbound vehicle, identified as 75-year-old John T. Bristol, and started CPR as he was unresponsive. Bristol was transported to Mount St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.