ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Man dead after two-vehicle crash in the area of Model City and Ridge Roads in Lewiston

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApJ0P_0eEPkSt800

Lewiston police say a man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Model City and Ridge Roads Monday.

According to police, two vehicles were roadside at the intersection just before noon Monday. Investigation revealed a vehicle traveling north ran a red light and caused a collision with a vehicle traveling east.

Upon arrival officers extricated the driver of the northbound vehicle, identified as 75-year-old John T. Bristol, and started CPR as he was unresponsive. Bristol was transported to Mount St. Mary's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, NY
Accidents
Lewiston, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Model City, NY
City
Lewiston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy