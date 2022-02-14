Florida man kills wife, dies in shootout with police

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man was killed Wednesday by police after the man allegedly shot his wife, according to officers.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Miami police were called to a home in Little Havana after a man told them he shot his wife.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found the woman with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said an officer inside the home eventually encountered the shooter, who began firing upon police.

Officers said the man died in the shootout, but it is not yet known if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or a shot fired by police. The victim also died from her wound.

The case is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, per the policy surrounding officer-involved shootings.

