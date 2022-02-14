ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson says he wants to stay with Seahawks

By Ben Levine
This past season, Russell Wilson tossed 25 touchdown passes vs. six interceptions while adding another two scores on the ground. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to play 10 amazing years in Seattle,” Wilson said (h/t to Daniel Chavkin of SI.com). “My hope and goal is to be back there and keep winning there. That’s the vision, that’s the goal. That’s always been it, never been anything different.”

The most recent report indicated that the organization planned to retain Wilson, although the Seahawks wouldn’t say anything different at this point and risk losing leverage in trade talks. The Seahawks’ commitment to Wilson hasn’t stopped the trade chatter; Ian Rapoport of NFL.com later reported that Wilson wants to at least “explore his options” this offseason.

Wilson’s camp has made it clear that he hasn’t (and probably won’t) demand a trade; rather, he simply wanted to explore whether another club might offer him opportunities that the Seahawks cannot. Last February, of course, his agent told the Seahawks that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause if he were to be dealt to the Cowboys, Bears, Raiders, or Saints, and in December, a report surfaced indicating that Wilson would approve a trade to the Broncos, Giants, or Saints.

This past season, Wilson missed a handful of games with a broken finger, and he had a sub-.500 record (6-8) for the first time in his career. However, the 33-year-old was still plenty productive, tossing 25 touchdown passes vs. six interceptions while adding another two scores on the ground.

Sharon Froschauer
23h ago

He has said this all along so I don't know why the media keeps insinuating he is going to be traded!! Just give it a rest already!

