Johnson City man charged with sexual battery

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a man charged with sexual battery after an “inappropriate touching” incident on West Walnut Street in January.

According to a release from the JCPD, officers located and arrested Jacob Spiess, of Johnson City, after an investigation led to charges being filed.

Few details have been released regarding the initial incident, only that it occurred in the last week of January. Spiess is being held at the Washington County Detention Center under a $7,500 bond and is set to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Feb. 15 around 1:30 p.m.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the JCPD for more information related to the investigation and Spiess’s arrest.

