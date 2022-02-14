ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

LA’s Break Up Bar: Anti-Valentine’s Day spot to hate your ex, love yourself

By Danielle Chiriguayo
kcrw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know what kind of ride you’re in for when you glance at the specialty cocktails menu: the mezcal-laden “Tears of My Ex,” a cognac and lavender-infused “Forgot My Birthday,” and the tequila-heavy “I Dealt With Your Parents For Years.”. A quick look...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

This Red-Hot Beyoncé Look Is Valentine's Day Date Worthy

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Beyoncé is providing some style inspiration for the romantic holiday. The multi-hyphenate icon recently shared new photos of herself on Instagram showing off a set that's part of Ivy Park's forthcoming February 9 drop with Adidas, Ivy Heart. While posing against a white sofa and, in other pictures, a white curtain, Bey repped a velvet tracksuit in maroon with orange stripes down the sides. She paired the look with a matching strappy crop top and bucket hat, and accessorized with white heart-shaped sunglasses, gold necklaces, white trainers, and a glam red lip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

6 Ways To Spice Up Valentine's Day At Home

It’s Valentine's Day, and your only plans as of right now involve the couch, a bottle of wine, and catching up on yesterday’s episode of Euphoria. That doesn’t sound like a bad night, to be honest. But if you’re looking for a way to make this holiday feel a little special, we’ve got you covered with some easy-to-execute, one-on-one bonding experiences that are bound to bring you and your S.O. even closer. And did we mention they can all be done from the comfort of your home? (Thinking of you, homebodies and last-minute planners.) Ahead, find six at-home date ideas to spice up your Valentine's Day this year.
CELEBRATIONS
WDEF

Mom To Mom – Mix a Cupid Float Drink for the Kids Valentine’s Day

My kids always love a good fun drink, especially around the holidays. So, we’re going to make Cupid’s Float for Valentine’s day, and all you need is some cherry soda.I use some 7UP and some Grenadine, whipped cream, ice cream, some cherries and some Twizzlers. Now we can assemble our drink so your kids can enjoy.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Refinery29

22 Valentine’s Day Outfits You Might Just Fall In Love With

Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration — say: Valentine’s Day outfit ideas — to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. On the first of the month, every month, we supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
BEAUTY & FASHION
UC Daily Campus

The ultimate movie guide for different moods on Valentine’s Day

On Feb.14, Valentine’s Day will be celebrated worldwide. Regardless of your relationship status, there are several ways to celebrate with loved ones. For victims of the New England winter, movies are the best way to celebrate indoors. Here are some suggested movies for different moods on Valentine’s Day:
MOVIES
WWLP 22News

Treat your love to a Berry Fool

(Mass Appeal) – Delicious desserts are one of the best gift to give on Valentine’s Day and fresh fruit, prepared just right, can put you and your partner in the romantic mood. Here with the appropriately titled dessert for me is Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, with a Berry Fool.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

My Wife and I Went for a 19-Course Valentine’s Day Dinner. She Tapped Out at Course 12

Five months before our son, Patch, was born, my wife and I ate a 19-course meal at Alinea, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago. It was our valentine gift to each other, and I kept saying, slightly mystified, that we were going to be eating the cash equivalent of an iPad, and we thought about how nice it would be to have an iPad, to play soothing white noise for the baby while we reclined on the sofa and ate bologna sandwiches. But we were traveling for work, leaving behind the tiny cabin on the mountain where we lived, and there was a reservation available. With the second kid on the way, our oldest now four and happy to stay with his grandparents, it felt like the last time for a while when we could justify doing something so entirely focused on each other.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Gaby Moreno
Person
Matt Damon
kcrw.com

Here’s a Valentine’s Day special for both haters and lovers

LA’s latest pop-up, The Break Up Bar, is a safe space for haters of Valentine’s Day. Patrons here can find healing together. Erik Braverman and Jonathan Cottrell talk about getting married on the pitcher’s mound at Dodger Stadium, and how it’s taking time for pro sports to accept the LGBTQ community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodmorningamerica.com

3 Valentine's Day date night outfit ideas to add to your mood board

Whether you are planning to head out on a hot date, have a cozy night in or practice some much-needed self-care, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to throw on an outfit you will absolutely love. Not sure what to wear for this year's love-filled festivities? Not to worry!. "Good...
APPAREL
wspa.com

Valentine’s Day Meal Inspiration

“The following is sponsored content from MorningStar Farms”. It is Valentine’s Day and a great opportunity to remind your loved one how much you care. and, sometimes food is a great place to start. Danielle Jackson shares a few ideas.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Yourself#Cognac#Food Drink#La#The Severance Wine Bar#Kcrw
The Independent

Man takes money away from fiancée’s Valentine’s Day gift fund every time she yells at him, sparking a debate

A TikToker shared his Valentine’s Day gift for his fiancée, and the internet is divided over his spending budget.In the video, TikToker @iisaac.ramirezz says that he put away $360 for his fiancée’s Valentine gift, but took away one dollar every day she yelled at him. The clip shows two different envelopes — one with the total gift fund of $360, and the other with markings to keep track of how many days he was yelled at and the amount of money he saved. “Now her gift limit is $40 and I saved myself $320,” he wrote in the video. “Now...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic Rides ‘Love’s Train’ to the Eighties for Valentine’s Day Cover

Sometimes heartstrings can be broken, but that doesn’t stop Silk Sonic from tugging on them. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a trip to the Eighties on their new cover of Con Funk Shun’s classic single “Love’s Train.” The 1982 hit was inspired by a love triangle Con Funk Shun’s Michael Cooper and Felton Pilate found themselves in, both lovelorn and yearning. They came together to write the song — amazingly sans awkwardness. “Love’s Train” is one of Silk Sonic’s shared favorites, even if their schtick is rooted more in the soul and funk of the Sixties and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Brit + Co

These Valentine's Day Nails Are So Cute, You'll Want To Rock Them All Year

We love any excuse to do an at-home manicure, and what better excuse than some Valentine's Day nails?! There are so many trends, colors, and shapes right now that the world is your oyster when it comes to your next mani. If you're not sure where to start, keep reading for inspo pics, tutorials, and some of our favorite products to make your home feel like a salon.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy