LA’s Break Up Bar: Anti-Valentine’s Day spot to hate your ex, love yourself

Five months before our son, Patch, was born, my wife and I ate a 19-course meal at Alinea, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago. It was our valentine gift to each other, and I kept saying, slightly mystified, that we were going to be eating the cash equivalent of an iPad, and we thought about how nice it would be to have an iPad, to play soothing white noise for the baby while we reclined on the sofa and ate bologna sandwiches. But we were traveling for work, leaving behind the tiny cabin on the mountain where we lived, and there was a reservation available. With the second kid on the way, our oldest now four and happy to stay with his grandparents, it felt like the last time for a while when we could justify doing something so entirely focused on each other.

