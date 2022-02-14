ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

PREVIEW: No. 16 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Kentucky

By Zack Rickens
wvlt.tv
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 16th-ranked Tennessee basketball team is back in action inside Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday night, taking on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET. Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) is coming off its seventh consecutive SEC win, downing Vanderbilt on Saturday, 73-64. The Vols had...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari gives good news on TyTy Washington injury

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari gave a positive update on TyTy Washington, who injured his leg during their win over the Florida Gators. The Kentucky Wildcats successfully extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they defeated the Florida Gators 78-57. There was a scare in the game, as freshman TyTy Washington left the game in the second half after Florida’s Brandon McKissic dove into his left leg while trying to go after a loose ball. Washington limped off the court and was eventually ruled out of the game.
KENTUCKY STATE
Rocky Top Talk

Rick Barnes reflects on Tennessee’s blowout loss to Kentucky last month

That Kentucky loss (you know the one) might have just been the wake-up call that Tennessee needed. The Volunteers opened SEC play just trying to keep their head above water, tasked with a tough schedule but also were admittedly not playing their best basketball at the time. They were outmatched on the road against LSU, nearly dropped a home game to an undermanned Ole Miss team, and then took one on the chin from Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Fayetteville, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, TN
State
Georgia State
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
foxlexington.com

Kentucky looks for first regular-season sweep under Rick Barnes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After hanging over 100 points against the University of Tennessee in January, the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats travel to Knoxville in hopes of securing their first-ever regular-season sweep in the Rick Barnes era. The Kentucky Wildcats are on a five-game win streak credit to...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Tennessean

There no bigger fan of Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse than Tennessee's Rick Barnes | Estes

KNOXVILLE – For Valentine’s Day, everyone should have someone who talks about them the way Rick Barnes gushes about Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse. Tennessee’s coach couldn't stop. Five minutes into his postgame press conference Saturday night, Barnes had barely spoken about his Volunteers. Here’s a sample, however, of what he’d said about Tennessee's opponent: ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee basketball still pushin’ P after win over Vanderbilt

Rick Barnes turned to sports information director Tom Satkowiak after Tennessee’s 73-64 win over Vanderbilt for clarification on what to say when someone asked him a certain question. Satkowiak gave him his answer. “If you’ve got to ask, you’re not pushin’ P,” Barnes repeated. Tennessee’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Rick Barnes
zagsblog.com

Kentucky’s John Calipari, Tennessee’s Rick Barnes to honor Tom Konchalski with ‘TK playmaker board’

Kentucky coach John Calipari and Tennessee coach Rick Barnes will honor the late Tom Konchalski during their SEC game on Tuesday. Each coach will use a “TK playmaker board” that has a regular white board with the Thomas C. Konchalski Foundation logo on one side and a picture of Tom’s iconic yellow legal pad on the other. During a scouting career that spanned six decades, Tom religiously scouted players with a yellow legal pad in hand in gyms up and down the Northeast before he passed after a battle with cancer on Feb. 8, 2021 at 74. The Thomas C. Konchalski Foundation helps needy students and also promotes Tom’s candidacy for the Naismith Hall of Fame. The game will air on ESPN at 9 p.m..
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Four-Star WR Kyler Kasper narrows list to 10 schools

Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper of Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field has narrowed his list to ten schools–Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 142 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#College Football#Thompson Boling Arena#Volunteers#Sec Tournament#Espn2#North Oldham High School
On3.com

CBS overhauls its Top 25 and 1 after upset-filled Saturday

Saturday’s slate of college basketball matchups included some intriguing games with some huge upsets. Six ranked teams lost on Saturday, resulting in some major changes in the latest CBS Sports Top 25 and 1. Auburn got back in the win column against Texas A&M, improving to 23-2 on the...
SPORTS
fox8live.com

LSU holds off Mississippi State 69-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) got their second win of the week as they took down Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) 69-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The starting five that the Tigers rolled out against Mississippi Stat that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BamaCentral

Alabama Women's Basketball Falls to Kentucky Late, 67-63

Alabama women's basketball (12-11, 3-9 SEC) welcomed the Kentucky Wildcats (10-11, 3-9 SEC) for the annual Power of Pink game Sunday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum, as the Crimson Tide sought to create a SEC winning streak. Kentucky had other plans, though, as the Wildcats were able to get the 67-63...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Tennessee prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 15 best bets from proven model

The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats attempt to extend their winning streak to seven games when they visit the 16th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers for an SEC showdown on Tuesday. Kentucky (21-4, 10-2) is coming off a 78-57 home triumph over Florida on Saturday in which junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe recorded 27 points and 19 rebounds for his 19th double-double of the season, tying him for second in the nation. The Wildcats won their first meeting with Tennessee (18-6, 9-3) this campaign, a 107-79 triumph on Jan. 15 at home.
NBA
WSB Radio

Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 17 Georgia 72-54

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — Aliyah Boston is making double-doubles look as automatic as South Carolina's wins. Boston scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina coasted after a strong start to beat No. 17 Georgia 72-54 on Sunday for their 11th consecutive win. Boston...
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Florida

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 78-57 win over Florida on Saturday at Rupp Arena... This was another impressive win for the Cats, but it's going to be difficult for Big Blue Nation to celebrate too much until we learn about the extent of the injury that knocked TyTy Washington out of the game in the second half. It looks like he'll have some sort of ankle or knee injury. Hopefully, it won't be a major one, but that's out of UK's control now. Kentucky showed it can withstand more grab-and-grind tactics from an opponent that clearly came into the game with intentions of mucking things up as much as possible. Oscar Tshiebwe added to his National Player of the Year resume with 27 points, 19 rebounds, and three steals, and we saw Sahvir Wheeler become more of an offensive threat (9 points) after going through a recent shooting slump. Wheeler, Davion Mintz, and Kellen Grady combined for 35 points (8 for 20 from the 3-point arc) to help compensate for the loss of Washington.
NBA
The Courier Journal

Kentucky basketball vs. Tennessee: Follow for live updates, scores and highlights

The Kentucky men's basketball team (21-4, 11-2) haven't lost a game since Jan. 22, and it hopes to continue winning ways when it travels to Tennessee on Tuesday night. The Wildcats beat Florida 78-57 on Saturday, but lost guard TyTy Washington in the process. Washington was sidelined by an own ankle injury when Florida guard Brandon McKissic undercut his legs and landed on top of him while diving for a loose ball with 12:50 left in the game, beat writer Jon Hale wrote.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy