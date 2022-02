An elderly woman with dementia had about $800,000 stolen by her accountant in Atlanta over the course of 10 years, prosecutors say. Now, the accountant awaits sentencing. Heidi Royal, 52, worked at an Atlanta-based wealth management firm as the accounting manager and bill-pay supervisor and the unidentified woman’s accountant, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. The firm — which officials did not identify — reportedly provided investment advice and financial services to an elderly widow suffering from dementia.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO