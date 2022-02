“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.” – Oprah Winfrey. Passion has always been the fuel for success, driving people towards their goals. The enthusiasm that comes from passion pushes people through even the biggest obstacles in life. Rising online music sensation and rapper Lil Dawg overcame a series of challenges in his life to chase his dreams. He defeated poverty to separate his passion and profession and pushed towards his goal. Today, Lil Dawg has thousands of followers on social media that are only growing with each passing day. However, his start was not that brilliant as he had to overcome criticism as a child, but he never gave up on his dreams.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO