Due to the prolonged chip shortage, U.S. automaker Ford will be idling production at some of its assembly plants. Last week, Ford suspended or cut production at eight assembly plants in North America due to the shortage. In addition to that, on February 14 the automaker announced it would be idling production at an additional two plants. The Ohio Assembly Plant will have production idled. The production line for the Transit van at its Kansas City Assembly Plant will also be stopped. According to spokeswoman Kelli Felker, other plants will operate on reduced shifts. The Kentucky Truck Plant, Chicago Truck Plant, and Dearborn, MI Truck Plant will all operate on shorter shifts.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO