Senior high jumper Moorea Long wasn’t always a track star. Long actually started on the ice as a figure skater and leaped to track in her middle school days. “I was a competitive figure skater, and I always said, ‘I’m never going to do sweaty sports,’” Long said. “I was just going to stick to cheerleading and figure skating. So when the coaches were like, ‘You should try track and field,’ I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ They ended up convincing me just because I had long legs, that I should be a high jumper. And as a seventh grader, I beat some eighth graders, so I thought that was really cool and then I stuck with it.”

