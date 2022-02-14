Ultimate Ears UE 11 PRO Review

Wireless outdoor security cameras are a good choice for DIY home security as they're very easy to install, and the Nooie Cam Pro Wireless Spotlight is no different. Currently only available in a pack of two for $299.99, this battery-powered camera requires a hub (included in the bundle) and offers a handful of useful features including color night vision, built-in spotlights, voice control, and person detection. It delivered highly detailed 2K video in testing, but every so often it started recording late and missed the beginning of a motion event. You’ll pay a bit more for our Editors’ Choice winner, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera ($199.99 for a single camera), but you won’t miss any of the action and it offers more features and third-party integrations.
Comments / 0