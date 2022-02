LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A third suspect in a 20-20 kidnapping and murder investigation gets prison time. Christina Knapp pled guilty to first degree robbery and first degree kidnapping in connection with the death of Sarah Pasco. Knapp gets 15 years on the robbery charge and 10 years on the kidnapping charge. Those sentences are to run consecutively. You can read more about the crime, including the sentences for two other suspects in this story.

INDEPENDENCE, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO