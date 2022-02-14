HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Permian softball looks to improve from last season

Permian High School's Alexis Belen pitches against Odessa High School during the third inning Saturday at Ratliff Softball Complex.

Last season provided plenty of learning experiences for the Permian softball team.

The Lady Panthers closed out the 2021 campaign with a 9-11 overall record, going 2-10 in District 2-6A play.

The way things played out resonated the most with Permian’s returners, who are already looking to get the new season headed in the right direction.

Madilyn Martinez said last year taught her how important communication and playing as a cohesive unit are to a softball team.

“I think we’ve grown relationship wise,” Martinez said. “I think it’s helping us talk, be more open on the field and work on mistakes so we don’t have as many this year.”

As a team captain, Martinez knows it’s important to be open with her teammates on what needs to be fixed in practices.

The Lady Panthers are preparing to open their nondistrict slate with scrimmages, playing most of them at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Anyssa Cruz said using those scrimmages could help her teammates by giving them a live game setting that can’t always be recreated during practices.

The group has already learned a lot about what it takes to be competitive over the offseason, as the players have taken time to create a bond with each other.

That extends from the seniors to younger newcomers.

“We learned a lot as a group, there’s freshmen coming in, a big group of juniors and six seniors,” Cruz said. “I feel like that all works together, we help each other out in certain situations.

“It’s more as a family, we’re like sisters and we’re very supportive of one another.”

After their scrimmages, the Lady Panthers will begin their 2022 season against Lubbock High in nondistrict play at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road.

Permian softball coach Angela Arebalos hopes her team’s nondistrict schedule will help going into what she expects will be a highly competitive District 2-6A.

Now entering her third year as Permian’s head coach, Arebalos has seen what the district has to offer in terms of talent and competition.

“Every year is tough, there’s no ‘Give me,’” Arebalos said. “Everybody’s all in, going out and trying to get to the same place.

“This year, I feel really confident with us but we’re going to have to work every game to do it and there could be no breaks.”

The mental aspect of the game had a large impact in how things turned out for Permian last season and the team has made that a main area of focus this year.

Arebalos has worked with the Lady Panthers to get prepared in pressure situations, simulating things that could happen over the campaign in their regularly scheduled practices.

Having players who have seen those situations helps Arebalos get those messages across in a more effective manner.

“They’ve got to understand that you’re going to fail, it’s a game of failure,” Arebalos said. “You’ve got to be able to overcome those failures. They’ve been overcoming them fairly well throughout the offseason.”

Like many teams across the area, the Lady Panthers were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in negative ways.

The team was young last season because most players lost their first year due to the start of the virus spread in the country.

Arebalos said the number of returning players with in-game experience is one of the team’s strengths.

She believes the team will be boosted by its strong pitching from players like Alexis Belen and some newcomers that bring new looks to the roster.

“The girls are taking them on well,” Arebalos said. “They’ve got an impact, they’ve got a role on the team.

“They’re trying to contribute any way they can, they’re very optimistic and very high energy too.”

