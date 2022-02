As the 2022 midterms approach, Black Senate candidates have emerged as the top fundraisers for both parties, The Boston Globe reported Monday. Per the Globe, which based its report on data from the Federal Election Commission, "For the last three quarters, Black candidates have been the top fund-raisers in their respective parties. And four Black candidates ranked among the top five money-raisers for the last three months of 2021."

