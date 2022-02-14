ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donut Shop Seeks Help Filling Financial Hole For Expensive Pipe Repair

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePoppin Dough, 1235 W. 95th Street in the Longwood Manor...

9-year-old entrepreneur opens donut shop

Juggling homework, afterschool activities, and running a business... all at the age of nine. Karlie King is living her dream of being a young entrepreneur running Mini Queen Mini Donuts, a pop-up donut shop. She offers a variety of hand-crafted flavors such as pecan crunch, strawberry lemonade, chocolate, caramel and more. But her vision doesn’t stop there: she hopes to soon open her own food truck! Even before obtaining her driver’s license.
Gaping holes leaving motorists fed up, feeling repair pinch

Potholes have opened up across Long Island, flooding car repair shops and towing companies with work. Newsday's Steve Langford takes a look at fed-up motorists feeling the pinch. Credit: Newsday staff; Photo Credit: Kendall Rodriguez.
Pipe Burst Causes Crush Bottle Shop to Temporarily Close

Due to water damage from a pipe burst on Jan. 12, Broad Street’s Crush Bottle Shop temporarily closed its doors for business. According to the store’s owner, Alice Virden-Speer, flooding cased significant injury to Crush that will force it to remain closed until late February or early March, while Broad Street Diner, which sits adjacent to Crush, along with the apartments directly above her store, also experienced some damage. Upon finding her store flooding, Alice Virden-Speer immediately went to work trying to preserve the inventory.
Desperate Donut Shop Seeks Help Filling Financial Hole For Expensive Pipe Repair

CHICAGO (CBS) — Closed since the beginning of the year, a desperate donut and popcorn maker is turning to his customers for help after getting hit with a massive bill. Poppin Dough, 1235 W. 95th Street in the Longwood Manor neighborhood has been closed since New Year’s Day because it cannot afford to pay to repair a broken pipe that is on city property. The shop has launched a Go Fund Me page to raise the money needed to fix the plumbing problem Co-owner Richard Gray, took to Facebook a day ago, to let his loyal customers know, why his shop has been...
