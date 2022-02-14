ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Canada anti-mandate protests escalate, and half of all travel destinations are high risk

By AP, CNN
tucson.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's your COVID-19 news for today, Feb. 14, 2022. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who have paralyzed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. In invoking Canada's Emergencies Act, which...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canada truckers - live: White House says bridge blockade supply chain risk as protesters dig in over mandates

Ottawa remains in a state of emergency as protesters in trucks opposed to Covid-19 restrictions continue to paralyse the centre of the Canadian capital. At the border with the US, the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit was blockaded by trucks in both directions late on Monday and remains at a near standstill today.It is a crucial commercial link between the US and Canada and supply chains already under pressure, it could quickly have a negative economic impact.In Ottawa, the hundreds of truckers have remained on the streets for 13 days. Residents are furious at the disruption...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Fortune

Ottawa declares a state of emergency as anti-vaccine mandate protesters lay ‘siege’ to Canada’s capital city

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The mayor of Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, declared a state of emergency on Sunday as thousands of protesters, led by the country’s so-called Freedom Convoy of truck drivers, occupied the city center in objection to the nation’s COVID restrictions.
PROTESTS
AFP

Canada province lifts all Covid restrictions amid protests

Canada's Saskatchewan province announced Tuesday the lifting of all Covid restrictions including wearing of masks and proof of vaccination for indoor dining -- as truckers continued occupying Ottawa with similar demands. Moe, who contracted Covid last month, has endorsed a convoy of truckers that converged on Ottawa to call for an end to vaccine mandates for travel between Canada and the United States.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Vanity Fair

The Canada Anti-Vax Trucker Blockade Is Hitting U.S. Business Hard

As the movement of truckers protesting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate continues to blockade major cities and roadways, officials across Canada are considering drastic actions to shut down the protests. The so-called Freedom Convoy, which began in late January in Ottawa, has spread to Toronto and Quebec City, where bands of truck drivers have blocked traffic and curtailed business by parking their rigs in the middle of intersections. The anti-vax protesters have even shut down three major crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, most notably the Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario to America’s major automotive hubs in Detroit. The bridge, which handles approximately a quarter of the traded materials between the two countries, is arguably the most important crossing along America’s northern border. On Friday afternoon, protesters agreed to open one lane of traffic on the bridge––a concession made hours before the Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction to end the five-day-old blockade. The injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protesters time to heed warnings from police that they could face arrest if the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues into the night.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Canada police seen getting tough as trucker protests continue

OTTAWA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - As the protest against the Canadian government’s health measures and vaccine mandates entered an eleventh day on Monday, police have threatened to clamp down after facing criticism for lack of action that has crippled the national capital. The "Freedom Convoy" consisting largely of truckers...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Canadian-style trucker protests spread throughout the world

Following the example of the thousands of Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the capital of Ottawa, truckers in other countries have begun organizing their own versions of the "Freedom Convoy." From Leeuwarden in the Netherlands to Wellington, New Zealand, to London to Canberra, Australia, truckers are hitting the...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Travel Destinations#Cdc#Emergencies Act#Protest#Canadian#Buffo#French
The Guardian

Thousands join protest in Canada against Covid vaccine mandates

Thousands held a loud but peaceful protest in Canada’s capital Ottawa against prime minister Justin Trudeau’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates, on the streets and snow-covered lawn in front of parliament. The so-called “Freedom Convoy” started out as a rally of truckers against a vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers, but...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Canada protests against Covid measures set to ramp up

A week-long occupation of Canada's capital by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates was set to ramp up Saturday with thousands of demonstrators expected to pile into Ottawa while other cities also braced for protests. The number of protesters in Ottawa had peaked at several thousand last Saturday, according to officials, before dwindling to a few hundred by midweek.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reactions to Canada's Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act to end protests

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said the government had invoked rarely used special measures allowing him to tackle protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa. Below are some reactions to Trudeau's move gathered from press conferences and social media. THE...
PROTESTS
AFP

Canadian anti-vax truckers inspire copycat protests

A protest movement by Canadian truckers angered over Covid vaccine rules has become a rallying point for opponents of pandemic restrictions, firing up crowds from New York to New Zealand. In New York, dozens of municipal workers facing dismissal unless they get shots marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall on Monday carrying giant US and Canadian flags. "Unvaccinated Lives Matter" and "Workers Are Essential, Mandates Are Not," read signs carried by the crowd, which included firefighters and teachers. In New Zealand, inspired by the Canadian "Freedom Convoy," trucks and campervans blocked streets near parliament in Wellington on Tuesday to protest against Covid restrictions and vaccinations.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy