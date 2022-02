CHICAGO -- Lonnie Walker readily admits he still hasn’t achieved the consistency he’s been striving for since the Spurs selected him 18th overall in the 2018 NBA draft. “I am still having my ups and downs,” the guard said. “I am trying to be dominant in my role. I am coming off the bench. I am a two-way player. I have to play aggressively offensively and defensively. So, I take it day by day, brick by brick and continue to build that wall.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO