There’s a new litter of pups at the Cape May County Zoo — but not the kind you might be used to. The zoo welcomed a litter of capybara pups earlier this month, the second litter born at the zoo this year to parents Mikey and Budette. The pups’ gender is currently unknown, as mom Budette is keeping them close to her, the zoo said in an announcement.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO