Northern Colorado roundup: Teams finish weekend with mixed results

Line: Colorado -5.5 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Utah Utes in the twenty-fourth game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford before falling to UCLA and Tennessee. Ugly home wins over Eastern Washington, Milwaukee, Cal State Riverside, Washington State and UW got them back on the winning track. After a tough loss in Tucson they took down ASU in Temps before falling at home to USC and UCLA. A big win over Oregon in Eugene got the momentum back before it was lost again with a losses to Washington, WSU and Oregon. A win over Oregon State finally snapped the losing streak and now they look to move to 15-9 with a win over the Utes. Go Buffs!

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO