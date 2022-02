Quenching your thirst at a Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts after a long day of weaving in and out of department store aisles may feel like second nature now, but shoppers didn't always have that luxury. Walmart, the world's largest retail store, has been keeping its customers happily fed for decades with in-store dining options. Luckily for loyal Walmart shoppers, the list of tasty choices is growing by the minute. The superstore previously had a partnership with McDonald's, but they're making room for a variety of new flavors and cuisines inside their stores (via RetailWire).

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO