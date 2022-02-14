Rehoboth building destroyed in fire didn’t need sprinklers installed, state board ruled in 2019

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — State investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire inside a commercial building in Rehoboth on Saturday, and where the flames first ignited.

Officials say the fire was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday at 7 Park St., which housed several local businesses. The fire department later deemed the building a total loss.

Colleen Curry owned one of the businesses, the House of Fitness gym. She told 12 News she first heard about the fire on social media early Saturday morning and rushed to the scene when she learned which building was affected.

“I’m still currently numb, processing. I don’t really have any words to describe how I felt,” Curry said Monday.

Curry started her business out of her garage before expanding to a space inside 7 Park St. just last January.

Norton Physical Therapy acquired space inside the gym, while DuVally Construction/Heritage Realty had an office in the building. Most recently, Anawan Brewing Company opened, and fire officials said a restaurant was slated to open in the near future.

“It was a beautiful building. I can’t imagine what could have happened,” Curry added.

Documents show in 2019, property owner Ryan DuVally appealed a decision from the Rehoboth Fire Department to require that automatic sprinklers be installed in the proposed building at 7 Park St.

However, based on language in the governing statute, the Massachusetts Fire Safety Commission’s Automatic Sprinkler Appeals Board unanimously found that the Park Street property did not require sprinklers.

All parties at the hearing, including municipal officials, agreed there was no source of water nor sufficient water pressure to operate a sprinkler system legally available in Rehoboth or in neighboring Attleboro.

Massachusetts law states “no such sprinkler system shall be required unless sufficient water and water pressure exists.”

Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, released a statement to 12 News regarding the law and the 2019 decision.

“Sprinklers are the most effective tools available for slowing, containing, or even extinguishing a fire until firefighters arrive,” Wark wrote. “While the law allows for some exceptions, they are required in most large buildings and we will continue to support and promote their use to prevent fires like the one in Rehoboth.”

Rehoboth fire officials said during Saturday’s fire, Chief Frank Barresi immediately called for a second alarm due to the heavy fire and lack of hydrants in the area. Swansea Fire Department responded to provide support and had to draw water from a cranberry bog to supply tanker trucks at the scene.

While not much was able to be salvaged from the fire, Curry and her staff were able to pull out some exercise equipment, including a special golden barbell. Curry said she’s just thankful no one got hurt.

“At the end of the day, you just have to be grateful that nothing else could have happened. Material things can be replaced,” she said.

Fundraising efforts haven’t gotten underway for the House of Fitness, but a GoFundMe page was set up for the Anawan Brewing Company .

The GoFundMe organizer wrote: “…despite the courageous attempts to put the fire out, the building was deemed as a total loss. What took the Anawan Brewing Company team five years to build was destroyed to ashes in less than five hours.”



In less than 24 hours, supporters had donated over $8,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.