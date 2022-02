Offering quality, in-home healthcare to patients around the state, Scottsdale-based SPG Virtual Care is on a mission to change healthcare as we know it. Founded by Dr. Nima Ghadimi, an internist, the goal of Scottsdale Physicians Group (SPG) is to deliver the right healthcare at the right time, whether a patient is suffering from a common cold, an urgent medical condition or even an injury. The SPG team provides best-in-class healthcare in a variety of settings, from hospitals and independent living facilities to patient’s homes.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO