For the first time since 1974, The Woodlands area collectively lost jobs, as announced during the 36th annual Economic Outlook Conference on Feb. 11. Gil Staley, chief executive officer of The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership, said there were 1,987 jobs lost compared to the 2021 report with a total of 36,673 employees, although the number of major nonretail employers remained the same at 84. Staley defined major employers as having at least 100 employees.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO