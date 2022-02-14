ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LifeSpeak To Acquire Wellbeats for up to $92.5M

By Fred Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

– LifeSpeak Inc. (TSX: LSPK), today announced it will acquire Wellbeats Inc., an on-demand physical well-being platform, for up to $92.5M USD. As the leader in mental health and total wellbeing for employers, this acquisition enables LifeSpeak to meet the rapidly growing demand for a comprehensive, single-vendor solution that addresses both...

hitconsultant.net

