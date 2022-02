Real estate income trusts had their best year ever — and it only took three quarters to do it. U.S. REITs raised more than $126B from equity and debt offerings, plus initial public offerings, during the first three quarters of 2021, more than any other full year, according to a new Nareit report. The final tally for 2021, once fourth-quarter figures are added, will be even higher, the organization says.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO