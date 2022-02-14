Watch Trailer: Dramatic Thriller ‘Alice’ Starring Keke Palmer & Common

Has any author had more of their works adapted for the big screen, bar William Shakespeare, than Stephen King? (That's a rhetorical question, but we're pretty sure the answer is "no.") Well, Peacock has just announced another for the roster — this one starring erstwhile Disney star Zac Efron as a father whose daughter boasts spooky pyrotechnical abilities. The streamer has just released a trailer to the fiery flick, Firestarter, the second adaptation of King's story after 1984's version of the same name, featuring Drew Barrymore.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO