Watch Trailer: Dramatic Thriller ‘Alice’ Starring Keke Palmer & Common

Check out the trailer for the upcoming movie, Alice, which stars Keke Palmer, Johnny Lee Miller, Common, Gaius Charles, Alicia Witt, and NaTasha Yvette Williams. Inspired by true events, Alice is a modern empowerment story tracing Alice's journey through the post-Civil Rights Era American South. Alice (Keke Palmer) yearns for freedom as an enslaved person on a rural Georgia plantation. After a violent clash with its brutal and disturbed owner, Paul (Jonny Lee Miller), she flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon discovering the year is actually 1973. Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned political activist named Frank (Common), Alice quickly comprehends the lies that have kept her in bondage and the promise of Black liberation. Alice, written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, arrives in theaters on March 18, 2022.
