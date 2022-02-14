ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

2 cops plan to testify about Floyd killing; prosecutors rest

By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski / Associated Press
ABQJournal
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. — Federal prosecutors rested their case Monday against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights, setting the stage for two of the officers to soon take the stand as part of their defense. The prosecution rested its case after...

www.abqjournal.com

Vice

The 3 Cops Who Watched George Floyd Die Are Blaming Derek Chauvin

Even though former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Kueng, and Thomas Lane are the ones on trial for their inaction during the death of George Floyd, their former colleague who murdered the 46-year-old Black man was the center of attention during opening statements. While arguing that the three officers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
Person
George Floyd
KESQ News Channel 3

‘I’m screwed’: What a quadruple murder suspect told undercover agents in jail

An undercover agent gave testimony Thursday about what an accused quadruple murderer Jose Larin Garcia told him while he was posing as an inmate in jail. In what is called a "Perkins operation," two law enforcement officers disguised themselves as inmates in a jail cell to try to get the truth from the suspected criminal The post ‘I’m screwed’: What a quadruple murder suspect told undercover agents in jail appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Albany Herald

After 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theater

A 79-year-old man is finally standing trial this week, eight years after he fatally shot a man who was texting in a Florida movie theater. Opening statements began Monday in the trial of Curtis Reeves, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the killing of Chad Oulson in January 2014. Jury selection took place over four days last week, ending Thursday when six jurors and four alternates were selected to hear the case, according to Stephen Thompson, a spokesperson for Florida's Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Jury for 3 Officers Who Watched George Floyd Die Has Zero Black People

No Black jurors were selected in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene when former officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. In a lightning-quick selection process Thursday, defense attorneys, prosecutors, and Judge Paul Magnuson agreed to impanel 11 white people and one person of Asian descent to the jury that will deliberate the charges against former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Kueng.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Murder
Washington Post

Her execution date looming, a mother maintains innocence in 2-year-old daughter’s death

The family was almost free of the steep, decrepit stairs leading to their South Texas apartment when they destroyed Melissa Lucio’s life, her attorneys say. Lucio and her husband were moving out of their second-story unit in February 2007 when, her lawyers claim, their 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, fell down the staircase. Although she seemed mostly fine, she was found dead two days later — a result of injuries from her fall, the attorneys say.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Medical examiner on stand at officers' trial in Floyd death

The chief medical examiner who ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide will return to the stand Tuesday at the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights.Federal prosecutors say former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao violated their training by failing to act to save Floyd’s life on May 25, 2020, when fellow Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.But defense...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Doctor expected to testify in trial of 3 cops in Floyd death

A medical doctor from out-of-state was expected to be among the government's next witnesses as testimony continues in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights. Federal prosecutors say Thomas Lane J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao deprived Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene. The May 2020 videotaped killing triggered protests...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Cop Charged in George Floyd’s Death: I Thought the Others Were Taking Care of Him

An ex-police officer charged in the death of George Floyd said that he had been occupied with his role as “a human traffic cone,” as he put it Tuesday, while three of his colleagues fatally restrained the 46-year-old Black man. Tou Thao testified that he had presumed fellow officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane were attending to Floyd’s medical needs. The former Minneapolis law enforcement officer, who said his job had been to hold back the roughly 15 bystanders on the scene, said that he had heard Floyd say multiple times that he couldn’t breathe, but hadn’t been sure the man was being honest. Like Thao, Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane are accused of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights during the May 2020 incident. Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes, was convicted of state murder and manslaughter last year. According to prosecutors, who rested their case Monday, Thao, Kueng, and Lane deprived Floyd of medical care. The trio will be tried in separate proceedings this summer over allegations they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shropshire Star

Scientist gives evidence about drugs found after George Floyd’s murder

McKenzie Anderson, from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, oversaw the processing of the police car used in Mr Floyd’s arrest. A forensic scientist has given evidence at the federal trial of three former police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights – and discussed drugs found in the back of the police car they tried to put him in before restraining him on the pavement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABQJournal

Alleged stabbing attacker charged

A man suspected of stabbing up to 11 people as he bicycled around Albuquerque on Sunday has a history of drug and burglary convictions that sent him to prison in 2008. Tobias Gutierrez, 42, was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated battery for two of those stabbings, including one near the University of New Mexico. Police said the other stabbings require further investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Officer claims George Floyd had ‘superhuman’ strength before being killed by police

George Floyd was exhibiting “superhuman” strength before being killed by Minneapolis police in 2020, according to testimony from Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis officers who are now facing a federal civil rights trial for their roles in his fatal arrest.Officers were called to a Minneapolis corner store in May 2020 on reports of Floyd using a counterfeit $20 bill. When they encountered Floyd, Mr Thao believed the man was “under the influence of some type of drugs” because of “beads of sweat on his head,” he said during testimony on Tuesday.Though the interaction began calmly, Floyd appeared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law & Crime

Ex-Assistant Principal Gets Life in Prison Two Months After a Jury Took Just 35 Minutes to Convict Him of Murdering Pregnant Former ‘Teacher of the Year’

Two months after a Louisiana jury took just 35 minutes to convict a former assistant principal of murdering a former “Teacher of the Year,” the killer was sentenced to life behind bars. Robert Marks, a 45-year-old former assistant principal in Baton Rouge, was sentenced Thursday to serve the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

