The Brewery Arts Center brings back Musicale@TheMaizie this weekend. Today’s event will begin at 7 p.m. with two talented performers, Kingwhistler and Charlie Marks. Frontman and songwriter, Nick Aliberti, AKA Kingwhistler, draws inspiration from his travels, having lived all over the country from Maine to Arizona, New York City to Los Angeles, and all the way to Carson City, where he currently resides.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO