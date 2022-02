If you're tired of talking about Kanye West, February is going to be a long month. Whether he's running for office, publicly feuding with his ex-wife, or staging photo shoots in New York city restaurants, the controversial musician has a knack for staying in the headlines even when he's not releasing new music. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a new three-part documentary chronicling his rise to fame and some of his recent struggles, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will drop on Netflix this month, guaranteeing that West will remain in the spotlight and in your social media feed.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO