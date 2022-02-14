ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamir Rejects Expectations and Embraces Messiness on ‘Heterosexuality’

By Julyssa Lopez
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShamir starts subverting expectations from the very first crackles of “Gay Agenda,” the opener from his new album Heterosexuality. Despite the declarative, banner-like brightness the title suggests, “Gay Agenda” smolders with mounting intensity as Shamir battles layers of industrial fuzz and reverb. The production is a threat, constantly on the verge...

musicomh.com

Shamir – Heterosexuality

Artist development can really creep up on the casual listener, much like failing to notice that someone you see every day is getting gradually older. Case in point: gone is the Shamir who popped up several years ago with ad-ready tunes like On The Regular, and in his place is a much more abrasive, confrontational artist who places more emphasis on identity. This multidisciplinary indie rock artist’s androgynous countertenor is still in full effect, but now when those stratospheric highs are reached it is a display of emotional intensity rather than camp.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Heterosexuality

Heterosexuality is the latest installment in Shamir’s spiky “anti-career.” After his glossy debut, Ratchet, the Las Vegas-born, Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter has issued a cavalcade of self-released, lo-fi experiments: at times brilliant, at times bizarre, but never bland. Recent records drew on hip-hop and country, but Heterosexuality nods to icons of rage like Nine Inch Nails with lyrics that capture the heavy burden of being a visibly trans person in North America.
MUSIC
