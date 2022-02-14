NBA reinstates Tyreke Evans after nearly three-year drug suspension

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association reinstated veteran guard Tyreke Evans on Monday, nearly three years after the league disqualified him for a drug violation.

Evans, 32, was banned on May 17, 2019 after testing positive for a forbidden substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

Tyreke Evans

According to league policy, Evans is a free agent and can immediately begin to negotiate with teams. He will be eligible to sign with any team starting Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

Evans, the fourth overall draft pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2009, won the 2010 NBA Rookie of the Year award and played 594 games (426 starts) for four teams spanning 10 seasons. He played for the Indiana Pacers at the time of his dismissal.

Tyreke Evans drives to the basket during his time with the Grizzlies.

The guard holds career averages of 15.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He has suited up for the Kings (2009-13, 2017), New Orleans Pelicans (2013-17), Memphis Grizzlies (2017-18) and Pacers (2018-19).