WASHINGTON – Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) denied Tuesday that campaign merchandise depicting his infamous Jan. 6 salute celebrates the Capitol riot that day. Hawley’s campaign is selling a mug with a picture of Hawley raising his fist to a crowd of Donald Trump supporters as the senator made his way into the Capitol to object to the outcome of the presidential election. Hours later, the crowd pushed past barricades and joined the mob storming the Capitol.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 HOURS AGO