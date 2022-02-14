Wild's Matt Dumba: Could miss multiple weeks

Anderson will defend the cage Thursday against the visiting Senators, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports Tuesday. Anderson has gone 6-3-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage over nine performances this season. Ottawa has struggled on the road, going 8-11-3 alongside averages of 2.82 goals for and 28.1 shots on goal, ranking 18th and 25th, respectively. The Senators also hold the fourth-worst road power-play percentage at 13.9. Ottawa defeated Buffalo 5-0 on Jan. 25, but Anderson did not make an appearance.
