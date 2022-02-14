ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Dakota Mermis: Back with big club

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Mermis was promoted from AHL Iowa on Monday. Mermis will...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

NHL On Tap: Kane faces Sharks for first time since signing with Oilers

Campbell, Maple Leafs try to get back on track; Kaprizov looks to stay hot for Wild. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Monday. Kane returns to...
NHL
FOX Sports

Wheeler's 2 goals, 3 assists lead Jets over Predators 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night. Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg, which...
NHL
iowawild.com

MINNESOTA WILD RECALLS DEFENSEMAN DAKOTA MERMIS FROM IOWA

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Dakota Mermis from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), has registered 13 points (3-10=13), 51 penalty minutes (PIM) and 67 shots on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Three points in big win

Kaprizov scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Monday's 7-4 win over the Red Wings. While rookie Matthew Boldy was the story of the game, recording his first career hat trick, Kaprizov put together another big performance of his own. It's his eighth multi-point performance in his last 14 games, and the 24-year-old has amassed an eye-popping 11 goals and 24 points over that blistering stretch.
NHL
FanSided

Wild vs. Red Wings: Minnesota showing no love for the Eastern Conference

The Minnesota Wild ends a two-game home stand with a Valentine’s Day matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. But the Wild has shown no love to Eastern Conference opponents this season. With a 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday night, Minnesota improved to 13-1-2 in 16 games against the East. The lone regulation loss came against the Florida Panthers in late November.
NHL
Denver Post

Avalanche used “textbook” defense in 4-0 victory at the Dallas Stars

Darcy Kuemper’s second shutout of the season Sunday at Dallas was partly a product of “textbook” defense, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. The Avs, who stretched their club-record points streak to 19 games with a 4-0 victory, allowed only nine shots in the first and third periods — including just four in the final 20 minutes.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Matt Boldy’s Hat Trick Powers Wild To A 7-4 Win Over Red Wings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Matt Boldy had his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 7-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Kirill Kaprizov had two goals, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman also scored, and...
NHL
markerzone.com

JACK EICHEL'S VEGAS DEBUT REVEALED, PLAYER MOVED TO LTIR TO MAKE ROOM

The time has finally arrived for Jack Eichel, as Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon confirmed he will make both his season and team debut on Wednesday. Eichel, 25, has been unable to play this season due to a neck procedure he had done back in November. Shortly before the operation, he was acquired in a trade from the Buffalo Sabres, a team he spent the first six seasons of his career with.
NHL
theScore

Kuemper blanks Stars as Avalanche increase point streak to 19 games

DALLAS (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72...
NHL
96.1 The Breeze

Jack Eichel Returning to Buffalo Soon

The Buffalo Sabres are on pace to miss the playoffs for the 11th straight year. They're 19 points back of the Boston Bruins, who hold down the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. The past 11 years have been extremely tough for hockey fans in Buffalo. Not only...
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Gets tossed

Gobert was ejected from Monday's game against Houston after being assessed two technical fouls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He finishes with 14 points (7-8 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes. Gobert was tossed from the contest after the officials determined he...
NBA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Slated to start Thursday

Anderson will defend the cage Thursday against the visiting Senators, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports Tuesday. Anderson has gone 6-3-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage over nine performances this season. Ottawa has struggled on the road, going 8-11-3 alongside averages of 2.82 goals for and 28.1 shots on goal, ranking 18th and 25th, respectively. The Senators also hold the fourth-worst road power-play percentage at 13.9. Ottawa defeated Buffalo 5-0 on Jan. 25, but Anderson did not make an appearance.
NHL
NHL

Avs and Stars Finish Series In Denver

Returning back home to the Mile High City, the Colorado Avalanche club looks to wrap up its season series against the visiting Dallas Stars on Tuesday. The game begins at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The Avs took on the Stars in Dallas on Sunday, bringing home two points...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Andrej Sekera: Not playing Sunday

Sekera (upper body) will not participate in Sunday's home game against Colorado, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Sekera has averaged 13:01 of ice time and been held pointless over his last seven appearances. The 35-year-old's next opportunity to return will be Tuesday's road game against Colorado.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

5 takeaways: Harsh lessons learned in shutout loss to Avalanche

DALLAS -- The Stars were humbled by the Avalanche on Sunday in a 4-0 loss at home. After winning two in a row over Nashville and Winnipeg, they couldn't generate anything offensively against an Avs team that improved to 34-8-4. Here are the five takeaways of the game:. STARS DOWN...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Nick Leddy: Playing Monday

Leddy (upper body) will participate in Monday's game versus Minnesota, per NHL.com. Leddy has averaged 21:16 of ice time -- 1:41 during the man advantage -- and generated 12 points over 44 games this season. The 30-year-old will return having missed three games while recovering from an upper-body injury. Jordan Oesterle is likely to see a reduced role upon Leddy's return.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Wild, Red Wings

On the latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner the Buffalo Sabres put up some big numbers on Super Bowl Sunday, while Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to roll. The Edmonton Oilers win in dominating fashion over the San Jose Sharks with a milestone shutout by their goaltender. We wrap up with Matt Bodly having himself a night vs. the Detroit Red Wings and a couple brothers finally suiting up together, plus much more.
NHL

