Wild's Dakota Mermis: Back with big club

The time has finally arrived for Jack Eichel, as Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon confirmed he will make both his season and team debut on Wednesday. Eichel, 25, has been unable to play this season due to a neck procedure he had done back in November. Shortly before the operation, he was acquired in a trade from the Buffalo Sabres, a team he spent the first six seasons of his career with.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO