‘No Time to Die’ – the latest Bond movie released in October 2021, marked the 25th addition to the James Bond series released by Eon Productions. The movie features the fifth and final portrayal of the fictional British MI6 agent performed by Daniel Craig.

But not many know that the prequel of the movie – Spectre – was originally meant to be Craig’s last portrayal of the legendary character until he has changed his mind to star in yet another Bond movie.

The Casino Royale part that made ‘No Time to Die’ possible

Daniel Craig opened up about his last role as the emblematic character during a candid interview with Total Film, looking back to the moment when he decided he had yet another Bond story to share with the world.

During the interview, the 53-year-old actor spoke about his past decision of Spectre being his last appearance playing the 007 agent: “I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another. For me, it was very cut and dried that I wasn’t coming back”, he earnestly confessed.

However, a dangling point of view that remained unexplored in the 2006’ Casino Royale made the British actor turn back on his decision.

Casino Royale was an explosive box-office hit at the time of its release in 2006. The movie follows Bond gambling against a man financing a terrorist organization. The movie’s action takes place in the highly luxurious Merit Casino Royale set in Montenegro, an absolutely splendid, tourist-favorite location.

Casino Royale was an explosive box-office hit at the time of its release in 2006. The movie follows Bond gambling against a man financing a terrorist organization. The movie's action takes place in the highly luxurious Merit Casino Royale set in Montenegro, an absolutely splendid, tourist-favorite location.

At the time of its release, some complaints were made about the movie not being filmed in the real casino, but in the famous Czech spa named 'Lazne I'.

Craig’s interview with Total Film offered further information regarding his reasoning behind starring in another Bond movie: “We started talking about it and I went, ‘There might be a story we need to finish here — something we started in Casino [Royale]. Something to do with Vesper, and Spectre, and something that was connected, in a way.’ It started to formulate. And I thought, ‘Here we go,” he completed.

The No Time to Die movie follows Bond enjoying a relaxing life in Jamaica, when his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks the agent for immediate help. Embarking on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, Bond starts following the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with dangerous new technology.

During the same interview, Craig added that his final Bond film has a sense of finality to it: “In terms of closing the story, the circle is complete now. It feels emotionally satisfying.”

What does the future hold for the James Bonds Franchise?

The famous James Bond series started in 1962 with the production of ‘Dr. No’, which was a capital success at the time.

Now, with over six different actors playing the role over the last 60 years, the Bond series has become the longest-running movie franchise in cinematic history. But who will be the new Bond now that Craig has given his final show? The speculation has already begun.

Even before the release of the ‘No Time to Die’ movie, fans of the series have started to speculate about the casting of a future Bond actor. Tom Hardy, Sam Heughan, and Tom Hiddleston have been at the top of the list when it comes to popular fan choices.

There is an ongoing debate over feminist representation having to be acknowledged in the Bond universe that made fans plead for having a woman take over the iconic role.

However, Daniel Craig was not on board with the idea: “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” he questioned. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour”, he concluded.

Barbara Broccoli, the franchise’s current producer, shares the actor’s point of view: “James Bond can be of any colour, but he is male,” she declared during an interview with Variety.

No Time to Die has already taken a great leap into acknowledging that representation matters, by having actress Lashana Lynch play the first female 007.

Another actor that shared his vision of the future of the franchise was Ben Whishaw, who has played Q in the movie saga. He thinks the next Bond casting choice should be “an openly gay actor, or even better, to have Bond himself be depicted as queer. It would represent “real progress,” Whishaw confirmed.

Whether or not Bond’s character will join the inclusivity and diversity trend and we will get to see a fresh face take into the emblematic role, we are sure fans can’t wait to continue the journey and give another young talent the praise and appreciation that will propel their career, as it happened with Craig.