The fifth person accused of taking part in a drug conspiracy that resulted in the seizure by police of about 40 pounds of crystal meth has pleaded guilty. Brandon Cherry, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to a count of conspiring to possess 500 or more grams of meth with the intent to distribute and a count of possessing 50 or more grams of meth with the intent to distribute.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO