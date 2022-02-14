ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Operation Hammer Strike, Week 24 Results in 25,134 Marijuana Plants Seized and 17 Suspects Arrested, Including Residents of Sacramento

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 14, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between February 07, 2022, and February 13, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies from several different Patrol Stations, served 16 search warrants at various locations in...

