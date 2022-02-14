San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Operation Hammer Strike, Week 24 Results in 25,134 Marijuana Plants Seized and 17 Suspects Arrested, Including Residents of Sacramento
February 14, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between February 07, 2022, and February 13, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies from several different Patrol Stations, served 16 search warrants at various locations in...goldrushcam.com
