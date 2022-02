The Washington state Legislature is considering two bills to reform the scope of Gov. Jay Inslee’s ability to exercise a State of Emergency proclamation. The Legislature received public comment on Senate Bill 5909 on Jan. 28, and on House Bill 1772 on Jan. 31. Between the two bills, more than 10,000 members of the public signed up to be heard by the Legislature, the majority giving voice in affirmation of either bill.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO