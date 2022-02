The Chico State softball team has been in action for only two weeks, but Brooke Larsen has already put up statistical numbers that most pitchers need an entire season to achieve. Just five days after winning All-Tournament honors at the Concordia Kickoff Classic, the Wildcats' ace righthander continued her dominance in the still-unfolding 2022 season at the Desert Stinger Tournament, posting three complete game victories and breaking every tournament strikeout record in sight. Larsen's efforts in Tucson made her the choice for the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Softball Pitcher of the Week for the week of February 7-13. This latest honor marks the fifth time in her Chico State career that Larsen has won the weekly conference award.

