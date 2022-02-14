ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Men’s track moves into national top five

By ArkansasRazorbacks.com
KARK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImpressive performances over the weekend, which included a pair of school records, elevated the Razorbacks to No. 5 in the USTFCCCA national rating index, marking the highest position for Arkansas this indoor season, moving up from No. 12 last week. North Carolina A&T moved back into the No. 1...

www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Speedy DB Releases Top 10 Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Ocoee (Fla.) Class of 2023 three-star defensive back Zachary Tobe has released his Top 10 schools with Arkansas on the list. Tobe, 6-2, 170, has on his list of 10 schools, in addition to Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, FAU, Duke, UCF, Kentucky, Purdue, North Carolina and Iowa State. Tobe was first offered by Arkansas on Jan. 25, but then Dominique Bowman reoffered him on this past Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox8live.com

LSU holds off Mississippi State 69-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) got their second win of the week as they took down Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) 69-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The starting five that the Tigers rolled out against Mississippi Stat that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Arkansas re-enters AP top 25 at 23, faces Missouri Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas returned to the national polls this week – #23 by the AP and #24 by the coaches – and return to the road to play at Missouri on Tuesday (Feb. 15). Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
San Diego Union-Tribune

Arkansas Girls Prep Poll

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kansas City Star

Mizzou Tigers men’s basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Prediction, time, TV, lineups

About No. 23 Arkansas (19-6, 8-4 SEC): The Razorbacks’ 87-43 victory over Missouri on Jan. 12 started a nine game winning streak for Eric Musselman’s team. Though that run was snapped with a 68-67 loss at Alabama last Saturday, Arkansas has regained its footing as one of the top teams in the league. Arkansas sits in fourth place behind Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn, and the team is projected as a 5-seed in the latest NCAA Tournament bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. On Monday, the Razorbacks got back into the AP Poll for the first time since Dec. 13 at No. 23. KenPom ranks Arkansas No. 22.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#North Carolina A T#Texas Tech#Ustfccca#Sec#Lsu#Texas A M#Notre Dame
247Sports

Miami's path to a top five class in 2023

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes football program have big goals for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Inside the building, UM has their sights set on a top five finish at the end of the first full recruiting cycle of the Cristobal era at UM. After taking only 14 commitments in...
MIAMI, FL
KARK

Stantavious Smith Releases Top 10 Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — Albany (Ga.) Dougherty Class of 2023 three-star defensive lineman Stantavious Smith has narrowed his 30 offers down to 10 schools. Smith, 6-3, 265, has Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Georgia, Oregon, Jackson State, Penn State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and South Carolina in his Top 10 he released Monday. Arkansas offered Smith on July 7, 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s track and field records consistent top finishes in three-meet weekend

Indiana men’s track and field competed in three separate meets over the weekend and managed to battle through the tough schedule with top-three placements throughout. On Friday, a majority of the team stayed home to compete in the annual Hoosier Hills meet at Harry Gladstein Fieldhouse. Senior JaiQuan Earls kicked things off with a first-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 7.14 meters. Success in the field continued through sophomore Adam Strouf’s winning mark of 18.10 meters in the shot put.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
KARK

Moore, Wallace on Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Arkansas infielders Robert Moore and Cayden Wallace have been named to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list. The 2022 preseason watch list, which was announced by USA Baseball on Tuesday, features 55 of the nation’s top amateur players from high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.
BASEBALL
KARK

Hogs Return to Top 25

Arkansas returned to the national polls this week – #23 by the AP ad #24 by the coaches – and return to the road to play at Missouri on Tuesday (Feb. 15). Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Record-Journal

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland on Sunday. NO. 13 ILLINOIS 73, NORTHWESTERN 66. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 19 points and 15...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
gopios.com

Men’s Track Comes in Sixth at North Central

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The Carroll University men's indoor track and field team finished in sixth place after tough competition at the 2022 Heenan Invite hosted by North Central. Steven Hermsen re-set his Carroll shot put school record while securing victories in the shot put and weight throw. In track...
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Catch Fire In Second Half, Sweep Mizzou, 88-71

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday – they shot 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

WBB Drops Sunday Matchup To Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri women's basketball (16-9, 5-7 SEC) fell to Arkansas, 88-71, on Sunday. The Razorbacks (16-8, 6-5 SEC) advance to 17-12 in the all-time matchup against the Tigers. Mama Dembele scored the first four points of the game on two quick lay-ups and posted nearly...
COLUMBIA, MO
KPLC TV

LSU moves up three spots to No. 11 in latest rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (21-4, 9-3 SEC) moved up three spots from No. 14 to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 14. The Tigers picked up three wins last week including a 73-67 win against No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
KARK

PTN PREVIEW: Initial thoughts on Arkansas Baseball

The 2022 season gets underway for the Razorbacks on Friday as they host Illinois State for a three game series at Baum-Walker Stadium. A season that brought so many unexpected highs for the Diamond Hogs, 2021 ended with a heartbreaking lose to NC State in the Super Regionals. Returning in...
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy