ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activist firm Trian cuts holdings in P&G, Mondelez -filing

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRIt9_0eEPZeHF00
Nelson Peltz, founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP, speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BOSTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management, the activist investment firm run by Nelson Peltz, said in a regulatory filing on Monday it has slashed holdings in consumer staples giants Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) and Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) by more than 90% each.

Trian owned 237,384 shares of P&G, which makes Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste, at the end of the fourth quarter after having sold 5 million shares. It owned 450,184 shares of Mondelez, the maker of Oreo cookies and Milka chocolate, on Dec. 31, after having sold 7.5 million shares, the filing showed.

The filing signals that Trian's engagement with both companies may be nearing an end.

So called 13-F filings require fund managers to detail the amount of stock they held in U.S. companies at the end of the previous quarter. While the filings are backward-looking, they are closely watched by investors for signs of investment trends.

Five years ago Trian asked for a board seat at P&G, beginning a fight that turned into the most expensive proxy fight to date at that time. Peltz was invited to join the board by P&G's chief executive in 2018 and the two men soon said publicly they were working collaboratively to improve operations and the company's stock price rose.

Peltz retired from the P&G board late last year.

Trian began buying into Mondelez, once part of Kraft Foods, in 2013 and Peter May, one of Trian's founding partners, is a board member. He took the seat that Peltz vacated.

Trian is known for proposing operational fixes and sticking with its investments longer than many other hedge funds.

Last month, people familiar with Trian's investments said the firm had built a stake in packaged food and consumer goods giant Unilever Plc (ULVR.L). Trian has not commented on the matter.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Rhode Island Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Activist investor Carl Icahn boosts his holdings of Icahn Enterprises units

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn increased his ownership in his own Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to ~257.1M depositary units from ~247.1M units. He also boosted his stake in Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) to ~2.90M shares from ~1.27M shares, according to his 13F filing. He trimmed stakes in Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) to...
MARKETS
Reuters

Skadden private equity leader joins rival Latham in New York

(Reuters) - A co-leader of the private equity practice at New York-founded Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has joined rival law firm Latham & Watkins as a partner, Latham said Tuesday. Stephanie Teicher, based in New York, previously served on Skadden's policy committee, its highest governing body, a Latham...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Peltz
Seeking Alpha

Mondelez: The True Power Of Brands

Mondelez is facing unprecedented increases in nearly all major basic materials used, and yet the company continues to outperform its peers. The past few years have been extremely challenging for Mondelez (MDLZ). In 2020 pandemic closures had a severe impact on the company's travel & outdoor channels and since mid-2020 the cost-push inflation has been worse than expected.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P G#Unilever Plc#Kraft Foods#Trian#Procter#Crest
pymnts

Payments Firm Deluxe Integrates with Q2 Holdings

Payments and business technology provider Deluxe is integrating its services with digital banking firm Q2 Holdings, the company announced in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 8). The integration will see Deluxe offer human resources and payroll solution within Q2’s Partner Marketplace Program, “enabling financial institutions to seamlessly provide these solutions to their clients, while generating recurring revenue and increasing customer retention.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ocado warns on 2022 earnings as investment weighs

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ocado Group (OCDO.L), the British online supermarket and technology firm, warned core earnings in 2022 would undershoot market expectations as it steps up investment in automated warehouses around the world, hammering its shares. The stock was down 9.2% at 1051 GMT on Tuesday, extending losses...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Nielsen to Launch Diverse Media Equity Program, $130K Reimbursement Fund With P&G (EXCLUSIVE)

Nielsen will be shining a light on representation by elevating the visibility of diverse-owned media companies and their influence in local markets with advertisers and agencies via its newly launched Diverse Media Equity Program. In collaboration with Procter & Gamble (P&G), Nielsen has created a reimbursement fund with the National Minority Supplier Development Council that will help over 200 diverse-owned media groups receive Minority Business Enterprise certification, frequently requested documentation by larger companies to qualify for diverse investment. Totaling $130,000, the reimbursement program will help cover the certification fees of smaller companies. “Nielsen is investing in diverse-owned media by getting rid...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Bloomberg

P&G, Household-Products Shares See Haven Appeal Dimmed by Lofty Valuations

Sky-high valuations for Procter & Gamble Co. and other household-goods makers are deterring some investors from loading up on these classic defensive plays even as soaring inflation and the prospect of Federal Reserve rate hikes rattle stocks. The S&P 500 Household Products Index has outperformed the broader market amid stocks’...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) acquired nearly $1 billion of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) before Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) agreed to buy the video game maker for $68.7 billion, according to a Monday regulatory filing. Berkshire said that as of Dec. 31, it owned...
STOCKS
Reuters

Meta closes Kustomer deal after regulatory approval

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) said on Tuesday it had closed its acquisition of Kustomer, a U.S. customer service startup, after winning conditional EU antitrust approval for the deal last month. The purchase was first announced in November 2020 but got delayed due to regulatory scrutiny including...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Intel close to $6 billion deal to buy foundry Tower Semi, says WSJ

Chip giant Intel is near a deal to spend $6 billion to buy contract chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor for $6 billion, a nearly 60% premium to the value of Tower's shares on Monday, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal's Dana Cimilluca and Car Lombardo, citing multiple unnamed sources.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Regulators probe block trading at Morgan Stanley, Goldman, other Wall Street firms

Federal investigators are probing the business of block trading on Wall Street, examining whether bankers may have improperly tipped hedge-fund clients in advance of large share sales, according to people familiar with the situation. The Securities and Exchange Commission has sent subpoenas to firms including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Rivian Stock: Soros Fund Management Takes Stake

The Rivian position was valued at about $2 billion when George Soros' firm bought it, but is now worth about $1.2 billion. Iconic investor George Soros’ investment company Soros Fund Management snapped up almost 20 million shares of electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report last quarter.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy