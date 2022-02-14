ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Coach goes grunge for NYFW show with Megan Thee Stallion, 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud

By Anika Reed, USA TODAY
 23 hours ago

NEW YORK — As style trends of decades past make their return with a new generation, Coach worked to welcome home fashionphiles with looks of yore at its latest show.

Nostalgia for previous eras has hit a high note in fashion, with young stars looking to the past for their inspiration . Coach’s iteration of longing for a different time inspired grunge looks reminiscent of the '90s Monday.

Camera flashes surrounding front-row attendees Megan Thee Stallion , who modeled for the brand's spring 2022 campaign, and “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud , were the only lights illuminating the dimly lit venue ahead of the start of Coach's New York Fashion Week show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9rWk_0eEPZakL00
Megan Thee Stallion, Angus Cloud, Rickey Thompson and Charles Melton attend the Coach runway show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on Feb. 14, 2022. ANGELA WEISS, AFP via Getty Images

Stallion, rocking a long leather trench coat with matching black booties, was seated next to the HBO breakout star, who wore a colorful sherpa-lined jacket, as well as actress Tommy Dorfman , social media influencer Rickey Thompson and “Riverdale” actor Charles Melton . Social media darlings Hari Nef, Richie Shazam, Quincy, Elsa Majimbo and Parker Kit Hill sat elsewhere in the front row.

Coach's collection debuted inside Basketball City , the large-scale events space housed along the water overlooking the Manhattan Bridge.

More from fashion week: Star-studded Christian Siriano NYFW show serves 'Victorian Matrix' realness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWgnl_0eEPZakL00
Megan Thee Stallion, Angus Cloud, Rickey Thompson and Charles Melton attend the Coach runway show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on Feb. 14, 2022. ANGELA WEISS, AFP via Getty Images

The Valentine's Day show offered an immersive experience, with housefront facades and a car placed around the room, tapping into the theme of returning home.

"This is somewhere in America – not a real place, perhaps, but a collection of people, stories, and possibilities, written by you and me," the show notes, artfully prepared as a neighborhood newsletter, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSO5r_0eEPZakL00
Fashion designer Stuart Vevers walks the runway for Coach during NYFW. ANGELA WEISS, AFP via Getty Images

Coach designer Stuart Vevers sent plaid frocks, bright sunglasses, oversized graphic shirts and cozy sherpa-lined coats down the runway. Each look was adorned with the latest of the design house's bags, including leather shoulder bags, totes and sling bags, some of which were reimagined from the Coach archives for the Fall 2022 collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pv2Pn_0eEPZakL00
Coach Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsoeo_0eEPZakL00
Coach Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images

The collection showed 42 looks, an edited offering compared to some of the other collections seen during this season's events.

The brand put its focus on more than the clothes: In honor of the show and as part of its initiative to provide 5,000 scholarships by 2025, the Coach Foundation made a donation to the Free Arts NYC organization, according to show notes.

More: Brandon Maxwell's New York Fashion Week show pays emotional tribute to his grandmother

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XiOF_0eEPZakL00
Coach Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coach goes grunge for NYFW show with Megan Thee Stallion, 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud

POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion's New Bob Haircut Is Peak '60s

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion couldn't resist the urge to go back to the ever-popular bob haircut any longer. The rapper's go-to hairstylist Kellon Deryck posted a photo on Instagram showcasing his work with her, and her typically long hair was chopped off into a super-short, chin-length bob. The new cut comes after wearing a locs hairstyle, which Deryck previewed earlier last week with an Instagram post captioned, "Y'all say bye to the locs Meg ready to finally get her hair done."
HAIR CARE
wmagazine.com

Megan Thee Stallion Just Pulled Off a Complete Chanel Look Like Only Megan Thee Stallion Can

Over the past three or so years, as Megan Thee Stallion’s star has continued to rise, seemingly so too has her interest in fashion. While in the early days of the Stallion revolution, Megan favored standards like a velour track suits or cut-off jean shorts, she has moved her attention to brands, both up-and-coming and established, to create a wardrobe fit for a queen of rap. While simultaneously sticking to her style ethos, the rapper has managed to integrate more high fashion brands into her rotation, even those that don’t seem to be in her wheelhouse at all, like Chanel. But Megan just proved she can make anything her own with her most recent look made up almost exclusively of the French brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Names Adele & Rihanna As Her "Dream Collaborations"

Megan Thee Stallion has already made so many of her dreams come true, but Thee Hot Girl is aiming to cross even more things off her bucket list in the near future. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the "Cash Shit" hitmaker opened up about what artists she'd love to collaborate with after nabbing Beyoncé's iconic feature on the "Savage" remix, which ultimately earned the pair a Grammy.
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottest Instagram Posts Ranked

Megan Thee Stallion is obviously known for her killer rap skills which awarded her not one but three Grammys last year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards but the Houston native also lets it be known that she is one to recknoed with when it comes down to effortessly showing off her beauty.
INTERNET
Cosmopolitan

Megan Thee Stallion Just Rocked Hair Tinsel and I'm Obsessed

Megan Thee Stallion continues to serve looks and provide beauty and fashion inspo for us all (ugh, what a generous queen). Fresh off her brand-new Netflix deal and "Flamin' Hottie" Super Bowl campaign with Frito-Lay, the Grammy winner is very much in her bag. The rapper's latest look is green just like all the money she's raking in from her music and these partnerships.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Don’t Miss These Celebrity Outfits At New York Fashion Week

Fashion Month always ushers in a glamorous crew of well-dressed tastemakers and Hollywood stars. This season proved no different as everyone descended into the Big Apple for the runway shows. The celebrity outfits at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 were particularly noteworthy, as actors like Hari Nef embraced bright pantsuit sets while Maude Apatow kept it glamorous in a romantic pink dress from Rodarte. The mild weather at the beginning of the week casted a spring-like energy across the city, as show goers shed their puffer jackets. However, Sunday brought the snow and everyone quickly bundled up.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Teen Vogue

“Euphoria” Star Angus Cloud Looks So Different Without His Beard — See Photos

Angus Cloud was an unknown when he was cast as Rue's friend and dealer Fezco on HBO's Euphoria, but he made such an impact in the first season that he became one of the most beloved characters on the TV drama. Fez's big heart isn't the only thing that makes him so recognizable; his signature red beard is another hallmark of the character, but without it, Angus Cloud looks almost unrecognizable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
interviewmagazine.com

Tommy Dorfman and Angus Cloud Get Spicy at the Coach Show

——— INTERVIEW: Okay, tell me what you’re wearing?. TOMMY DORFMAN: I’m wearing Coach bitch. This dress is giving Sarah Michelle Gellar Scooby-Doo teas. The shoes are by Stuart Weitzman. INTERVIEW: And the bunny?. DORFMAN: Bunny stolen from props, art direction by me. INTERVIEW: What was the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Your Go-To Lookbook for Celebrity Style at New York Fashion Week

Watch: Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week. Attention, fashionistas! New York Fashion Week is finally here. Just one look at the lineup and you'll see that it's going to be one very chic celebration of the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell are just a few of the designers who will be presenting this year from Friday, Feb. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 16.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Blooms in Floral Silk Dress and Sparkly Satin Mules at Markarian’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicky Hilton gave pregnancy style a “Bridgerton”-worthy twist for Markarian’s Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week. Held at the The Prince George Ballroom, Hilton joined a starry front row with Denee Benton, Heidi Gardner and Jo Ellen Pellman to view Alexandra O’Neill’s newest collection. The French Sole collaborator arrived for the in a sweet floral midi dress. The $2,550 blue silk fit-and-flare number, hailing from Markarian’s Spring 2022 collection, included a waistline cinched with spaghetti ties. However, its most charming elements were a print of white lace and silver stripes, layered with delicate yellow and dark green floral...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Julia Fox Dominates New York Fashion Week Runway Just Hours After Kanye "Ye" West Breakup

Watch: Julia Fox Says She's NOT Dating Kanye "Ye" West for Clout. All of the lights were on Julia Fox at New York Fashion Week. Just hours after confirming her split from Kanye "Ye" West, the 32-year-old actress stole the show during LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Feb. 14. Opening the show, the model strutted down the runway in a high-neck, long-sleeved black dress with cutouts and her hair slicked back into a bun. A pair of statement earrings, matching bracelets, heels and bold eye makeup completed the look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Sits Front Row at Coach in All-Black Leather Corset Look During NYFW

Megan Thee Stallion made a quick exit from Los Angeles and landed in New York on Monday. The rapper, who attended the Super Bowl last night, arrived to the Coach fall ’22 runway show this afternoon and sat front row during New York Fashion Week. Megan chose an all-black leather ensemble, complete with a corset two-piece skirt and leather trench coat. She paired her “Matrix”-like look with black leather ankle booties by Stuart Weitzman. She accessorized with Coach sunglasses and gold hoops by the brand. Last month, Megan Thee Stallion starred in Coach’s spring 2022 campaign alongside Jennifer Lopez. Shot by Tyler...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Megan Thee Stallion Says Yes, You Can Dress Hot in the Winter

The front row at Coach’s New York Fashion Week show today was filled with celebrity talent. Between the click of paparazzi flashbulbs, you could spot stars like Tommy Dorfman, Rina Sawayama, Quincy, and Ava Max. But at the very last second, just minutes before the show started, in strolled Megan Thee Stallion—exciting both the crowd and the photographers. The rapper flew straight in from the Super Bowl in L.A. for the event, and Vogue took the opportunity to catch up with the jet-setting star while she’s in town. (Who wouldn't?)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Julia Fox Makes Her Runway Debut in the Ultimate Revenge Dress

As far as catwalk debuts go, the timing couldn’t have been better for Julia Fox. Mere hours after her public split from Kanye West, during which she declared herself a #1 hustler, the Uncut Gems star opened LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 show at New York Fashion Week. A hot-ticket presentation, Smith’s unapologetically sexy vision amassed a crowd, including And Just Like That’s Nicole Ari Parker, who wanted to see what the label beloved by Beyoncé and Rihanna was all about.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
