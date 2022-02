One common question that Candace Cameron Bure has often gotten has had to do with how she and Bob Saget were such close friends. On paper, a lot of things about Candace Cameron Bure’s friendship with Bob Saget don't make a ton of sense. The Hallmark star is 20 years younger than the comedian, and she’s known for family-friendly content, selling QVC products and sharing the word of Jesus with her fans. Saget, on the other hand, was widely known for raunch comedy that Bure wouldn't have been comfortable with. She knew it, Saget knew it, but she shared in a recent interview why that never mattered.

