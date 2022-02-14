ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Increase Your Chances of a Career in Customer Service

By Digital Team
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxxv0_0eEPYMTe00

Whatever type of career you are interested in, it is important to take steps to boost your chances of success. There is a lot of stiff competition in all industries these days, and when positions arise there are many applicants for each one. There is a huge amount of competition in the customer service field these days, and for those who hope to forge a career in customer service, it is important to be prepared.

As a customer service professional, you can enjoy all sorts of rewards. This is a career that enables you to enjoy job satisfaction by helping others, put your people skills to good use, use your problem-solving abilities, and make use of a range of communication methods. You can also look forward to a good salary, and as you gain experience to add to your customer service resume, you can also rise up the ranks. In this article, we will look at some of the steps that you can take in order to increase your chances of a career in customer service.

Some of the Things You Can Do

There are various steps that you can take if you want to improve your chances of getting into this type of career. Some of the key steps you should take are:

Get Some Experience

If you have never worked in a customer service role before, one thing you will be lacking is experience. However, what you can do is use other past experiences to your advantage. For instance, you may have been in a job previously that involves dealing with other staff members at different levels from junior staff to MDs. If so, you can highlight your excellent communication skills on your resume. In addition, you can get more experience in customer service in other ways such as doing some voluntary work in your spare time.

Use Job Sites Online

Using job sites online will enable you to maximize the number of applications you put in for customer service positions, and this can then boost your chances of getting into this type of career. When it comes to getting into this type of career, you need to ensure you do not miss out on any opportunities. By registering on these online job sites, you can ensure that the details of any potentially suitable customer service roles are sent directly to you so you can complete the applications.

Create a Good Resume

It is also important to create a solid resume that shows off any existing customer service and communications skills that you have. In addition, your resume should reflect your confidence in terms of learning new things and developing a career in this field, as this will demonstrate enthusiasm for this type of job. You can get help online to assist you with the creation of the ideal customer service resume.

These are some of the key steps that you should take if you want to boost your chances of getting into this type of career.

Comments / 0

Related
benefitspro.com

The pandemic’s impact on customer service

The past couple of years have been challenging, to say the least. Uncertainty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic continues as we start yet another new year. And, it’s affecting our lives, both personally and professionally. Inflation, pressure to hold down expenses, the ability to staff for operations and supply chain issues—regardless of industry, all appear to be concerns that will weigh heavy as we head into 2022. These challenges will likely have a lasting impact on our lives. For businesses, these issues are jeopardizing customer service, the heart and soul of any organization.
BUSINESS
multihousingnews.com

Multifamily to Focus More on Customer Service

Effective methods to increase resident retention from Multifamily Insiders' latest webinar. Multifamily Insiders held another of its popular Webinar Wednesday series of virtual conferences on Feb. 9. Lisa Trosien, president of ApartmentExpert.com, led the “Transitioning from Prospect to Resident” webinar. Trosien noted that rental listing site Zumper.com’s recent...
ADVOCACY
ohio.edu

Nontraditional students find their Customer Service Leadership internship vital to achieve their career goals

A group of nontraditional students—all with different career goals—found their path to a bachelor’s degree with the online Customer Service Leadership (CSL) program, and their internship class helped them transition to new job opportunities and leadership roles. Donnie Brown, program coordinator and associate professor of instruction, explained...
ATHENS, OH
FingerLakes1.com

SkillUp Finger Lakes aims to improve workforce

SkillUp Finger Lakes is a free on-line training program. Programs may be accessed by residents and businesses to train for new job opportunities, or to increase your skills at your current workplace. All eligible residents can take classes, explore career pathways and even prepare for various industry-recognized certifications, all for free and all from home. Through an online portal, Finger Lakes Works provides free access to over 6,000 courses from Skillsoft, a nationally recognized training provider of workplace, business, technical and IT courses. Since launching last year, over 300 users have registered for SkillUp® Finger Lakes.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mds
Inc.com

If You Want Them to Stay, Let Your Employees Make Lateral Moves

If you want to retain your workers, consider the internal hire. One-third of workers who sought new jobs within the past year have searched internally within their own organization first, according to a survey of 3,000 candidates conducted by the consulting firm Gartner. So, when you're searching for your next hire, don't neglect the talent pool already at your disposal.
ECONOMY
Slackpreneur

Work From Home With Flex Jobs

Are you tired of working at an office for a boss? Want to work from home? Even before the epidemic in 2020 uprooted everything, an increasing number of individuals were abandoning their 9-5 jobs to work remotely and explore the world.
psychologytoday.com

Feedback Is Your Career and Life Hack

People often don't like getting feedback, although it's the best way to learn and grow. Whether giving or receiving feedback, it is essential to embrace hard conversations. Effective feedback conversations are as much about the process as the content. You know you need feedback. You know that stumbling blindly along...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Rolling Stone

10 Work Perks Companies Should Offer in the Battle to Attract and Retain Employees

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. As the world has changed in the past couple of years, so too have employees’ expectations about their work. Employees are putting their personal fulfillment and work-life balance first, which for many has meant changing roles, jobs or even entire career paths. But as the exodus of employees continues, many companies are left wondering how to retain their employees or attract new ones to take their place.
ECONOMY
doralfamilyjournal.com

Customer service in times of crisis

South Florida is known for its wide range of products and services under the B2C model, that is, from business to consumer. However, it is not perceived by most as a destination with good customer service, which has become more visible in the last two years after the arrival of the coronavirus.
MIAMI, FL
muncievoice.com

Customer Service Hacks To Stand Out

The most important thing businesses need to do in the modern world is stand out from the competition. The fact is that to do this effectively, we’ve got to cover a wide variety of components. Still, customer service is different from the rest will translate into a service that will slowly but surely, develop a company with its supporters. So what can you do to stand out through your customer service practices?
ECONOMY
retailers.com

Customer Service General Tips

Verify the 2021 Payment Card Transaction form 1099-K for accuracy. Contact customer service if you require changes to this form. If you receive a gratuity greater than 20% of the original sale amount, and the customer is paying by credit card, the recommendation is to process a separate sale for the gratuity. Obtain signatures on both credit card receipts.
CREDITS & LOANS
valuenews.com

Build Your Career in Broken Arrow

Get an edge after the classroom by joining Broken Arrow Young Professionals. February, 2022: Peer-to-peer career groups create a space for young professionals to build self-confidence and gain essential knowledge to set and achieve work related goals. Finding ways to connect classroom subject matter, everyday life and career aspirations can be a challenge. Joining a young professionals group provides activities and access to throw yourself into the mix and experience firsthand solutions to navigating your burgeoning career.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
brproud.com

How to increase your cybersecurity

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s never too early (or too late) to upgrade your cybersecurity before a hacker decides to target your personal information. This National Safer Internet Day, beef up your online security with these tips from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and National Cyber Security Alliance:
CELL PHONES
hawaiipublicradio.org

Here's your chance to provide input on fare increases for TheBus, TheHandi-Van

A Honolulu Rate Commission plan would increase TheBus and TheHandi-Van daily fares for the next fiscal year, and add a residency requirement for discounted fares. If the Honolulu Rate Commission passes their fare proposal, a single bus ride for adults will change from $2.75 to $3. A single bus fare for adults 65 and older, and disability cardholders will increase from $1 to $1.50.
HONOLULU, HI
ZDNet

Submit over 100 job applications a day on various job boards for $67 with LazyApply

There's a whole new trend sweeping the nation of employees looking for better jobs. If you happen to be one of them, you know how much pain it can be searching and sending applications to various job boards. So you will probably be thrilled to hear that from now on, you can now submit multiple job applications to various platforms simultaneously with only a single click with LazyApply Job Application: Lifetime Subscription.
JOBS
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Supplemental Security Income and applying

SSI, also known as Supplemental Security Income, is designed to help those who are elderly, blind, or disabled. These groups receive the funds to help boost their income. The program is run by the Social Security Administration. SSI helps fund the daily expenses for low income disabled adults and children.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

The 10 Best U.S. Jobs of 2022, According to Glassdoor—They All Pay Over $100,000

The U.S. job market is buzzing with new opportunities despite a surge in coronavirus infections driven by the omicron variant. According to new research from Glassdoor, many of the top jobs are offering flexible work arrangements and six-figure salaries. On Tuesday Glassdoor released its latest report highlighting the 50 best...
JOBS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy