Rockford, IL

Winnebago’s vacant property biding ending soon

By Jack Baudoin
 23 hours ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is still time to place a bid on abandoned property throughout Winnebago County.

Around 500 tax delinquent homes, buildings and land are available in the Rockford area. Buyers typically fix up the properties, which elevates the neighborhood. It is part of the Region 1 Planning Council’s trustee program. Since it was created, the group has sold 475 parcels, bringing in $1.5 million.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara called the partnership on of the best moves over the last three years.

“It was broken, now it is fixed, and all of us are reaping the benefits, either in our neighborhoods with our property values or your governments are getting more funding too, which offsets other costs,” he said.

Bidding ends on Tuesday. Properties to be bid on can be found here .

