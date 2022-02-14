ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Death on the Nile’ Tops Box Office

purecountry1067.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney’s “Death on the Nile” had an excellent weekend at...

www.purecountry1067.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Scores $1.1 Million in Previews, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Lands $525,000

Click here to read the full article. “Death on the Nile,” the latest cinematic take on Agatha Christie’s famed murder mystery novel, is sailing to the top of box office charts. The star-studded whodunit, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, picked up $1.1 million from 3,280 North American theaters in preview screenings. Through Sunday, “Death on the Nile” is on track to collect $11 million to $14 million. Super Bowl Sunday, usually the biggest TV event of the year, has traditionally led to lighter movie theater attendance, and this weekend’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals looks to be...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ and ‘Marry Me’ Battle as Oscar Contenders Hope for Post-Nomination Bump

Two new movies, Kenneth Branagh’s star-studded murder mystery “Death on the Nile” and Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy “Marry Me,” hope to appeal to people who aren’t all that interested in Super Bowl festivities. Football’s biggest weekend has traditionally led to lighter movie theater attendance, though Disney and Universal (the studios behind the box office’s newest offerings) are banking on their films to serve as can’t-miss counterprogramming against this Sunday’s big game. “Death on the Nile” looks to have a leg up on the competition; it’s on track to open to $11 million to $14 million from 3,200 theaters. “Marry Me,” which is...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Death On The Nile’, ‘Marry Me’, ‘Blacklight’ & Urgency For Adults At Weekend Box Office – Preview

Just as President Biden’s top medical adviser Anthony Fauci is declaring that the U.S. is exiting “the full-blown pandemic phase” of Covid-19, three studios are hoping to lure out adult audiences, especially women who’ve been slow to return to cinemas. Further curbing Sunday business is the Super Bowl, but if older moviegoers are determined to head to the cinema this weekend, they’ll go Friday Saturday as they’ve shown during previous big game frames. MGM/UAR’s Thanksgiving title House of Gucci remains the top opening and movie during the pandemic for an older-adult-skewing title, with a $14.4 million three-day opening and a $53.5M running...
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Besting ‘Marry Me’ in Quiet Super Bowl Weekend Showdown

There’s a battle between love and “Death” at this weekend’s domestic box office, as the Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Marry Me” and Kenneth Branagh’s follow-up to his 2017 whodunit “Murder on the Orient Express” both attempt to lure older audiences back to movie theaters in their openings. “Death on the Nile” looks to bow at No. 1 with a muted $12.8 million from 3,912 locations, while “Marry Me” will follow with an expected $8 million intake.
MOVIES
Jennifer Lopez
People

Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Unseat Avatar as Third Highest-Grossing Film at Domestic Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home might soon be unseating Avatar as the third-highest-grossing film of all time at the U.S. and Canadian box office. As of Monday, the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man franchise had racked up over $735 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales since its Dec. 17 release, putting it only $25 million behind Avatar's domestic gross haul, according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Box Office: ‘Jackass Forever’ Catapults to No

After living through a pandemic for nearly two years, Americans, as it turns out, were in desperate need of a laugh. That may explain why Paramount’s go-for-broke action comedy “Jackass Forever” triumphed at the domestic box office while Roland Emmerich’s disaster epic “Moonfall” turned into an epic disaster.
MOVIES
IGN

Death on the Nile Cruises to a Weekend Domestic Box Office Victory With $12.8 Million

Death on the Nile has secured victory at the domestic weekend box office by earning $12.8 million in ticket sales. As reported by Variety, Death on the Nile, which is Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and stars Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, and Letitia Wright, brought in an extra $20.7 million overseas for a global total of $33.5 million. Murder on the Orient opened to $28.7 million in ticket sales and earned $352 million globally during its run.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Death On The Nile’ Charting $12.8M, ‘Marry Me’ $8M In Valentine’s Day Weekend Where Hollywood Pines For Female Auds – Sunday Box Office

Sunday AM Writethru: Two major studios this weekend took a bold swing and decided to go after the challenged older female demo over Valentine’s Day weekend in a continued pandemic. While the results were in line with projections, they wouldn’t be anything to brag about in a pre-pandemic marketplace. There’s also an argument that the Super Bowl today slows Sunday business. However, both these titles were aimed at women, who are more apt than guys to make their way to cinemas on the Big Game day. Disney’s Covid-delayed release of Kenneth Branagh’s $90M adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, starring Gal Gadot, is...
THEATER & DANCE
#Death On The Nile
Collider

‘Death on the Nile’ Box Office Sails Past ‘Marry Me’ For Muted $12.8 Million on First Friday

Disney’s inherited Fox title Death on the Nile—directed by and starring the recently Oscar-nominated Kenneth Branagh—debuted at the number one spot on the weekend box office, with an estimated $12.8 million across three days. That’s less than half of what its predecessor, Murder on the Orient Express, opened to in 2017. That film exceeded expectations with a $28.6 million three-day debut, tapping out with an impressive $102 million domestic total.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Officially Beats 'Avatar' At Box Office

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home contained within this article. Read on at your own risk!. Spider-Man: No Way Home has done the unthinkable. After weeks at the top of the box office, where it's sat like a greedy Tudor king and showered itself in buckets of sweet cash, the latest MCU adventure has out-performed James Cameron's Avatar.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘Avatar’ Domestically

Spider-Man: No Way Home has ensnared Avatar in its web. The Sony and Marvel superhero blockbuster on Monday passed up Avatar at the domestic box office to rank as the No. 3 movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation, according to the studio. Sony partnered with Marvel on the blockbuster.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's 'Marry Me' Melts Hearts at Valentine's Day Box OfficeEuropean Moviegoing Up 28 Percent in 2021Box Office: 'Death on the Nile' Tops Super Bowl Weekend With Subdued $12.8M The webslinger finished the day with a domestic total of $761 million. Avatar earned $760.5 million...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Disney
Movies
CinemaBlend

Avatar 2 Needs To Clean Up At The 2022 Box Office, But Could Another Disney Movie Eclipse It? Here Are The Odds

We may still be in the early stages of 2022 movie releases, but there are plenty of heavy hitters ready to make a dent in the box office landscape throughout the year. One of the most anticipated has to be James Cameron’s long-awaited/often delayed sequel Avatar 2, and that’s a good thing as the film needs to clean up at the box office. But could another Disney movie eclipse it? The odds seem to be speculating that’s a very strong proposition.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Crosses $1.8 Billion At Global Box Office

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed the $1.8 billion mark at the global box office. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ mega-blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home just crossed another box office milestone. The film, which stars Tom Holland as the titular webhead grossed $7.1 million in this weekend’s domestic box office totals while nabbing another $11 million overseas. This brings the film to an impressive $759 million domestic total and $1.804 billion globally.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Box Office: “Spider Man” Finally Passes “Avatar” for 3rd Place, “Marry Me” Makes the Most of Valentine’s Day

We’ve been waiting for this and now it’s happened. On Monday night, “Spider Man” passed “Avatar” at the box office and became the third highest grossing film of all time. “Spider Man” raked in $1.6 million on Monday and now stands at $760,988,686. Congrats to all. I’d love a poll to see who’s paid to see this movie the most number of times. By now everyone in the Western World has to have seen it once or twice.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jennifer Lopez's Valentine's Day Weekend Box Office Hopes Get Dashed As Death On The Nile Defeats Marry Me

Hollywood loves to take advantage of a big holiday, and Valentine's Day is annually a golden example. The industry is fully aware that many couples like to go see movies about love to celebrate the February event, and thus there are always a nice selection of new titles made available for the special weekend. This year, the big new title hitting theaters was Kat Corio's Marry Me, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in a blossoming relationship... but it doesn't seem an overabundance of love was circulating through the ventilation systems of cinemas nationwide.
MOVIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

MCU Star Brie Larson Snubs Captain Marvel

Brie Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain Marvel (2019) as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Some Marvel fans have maligned the Phase Three film as one of the worst MCU movies. While some critiques are valid, others undoubtedly stem from its place as the first female-led Marvel movie. Recently, Brie Larson’s comments on her favorite female superhero have resurfaced, and her opinion might shock fans.
MOVIES
Deadline

Frank Pesce Dies: Actor In ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Midnight Run’ & Dozens More Was 75

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75. His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that Pesce died February 6 in Burbank of dementia complications. Born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, Pesce put the “character” in character actor. A longtime close friend of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster and many other industry players, he was known for his big smile, big stories and bigger personality. “They make movies about guys like me,” he always said. That quote —...
CELEBRITIES

