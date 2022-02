Coinbase made one of the most confusing Super Bowl commercials of 2022 and, perhaps, all time. The cryptocurrency company paid nearly $14 million for a minute-long ad that aired during Super Bowl 56. The ad was, largely, a QR code scrolling across the screen and changing colors every time it hit the side of the TV frame, much like an old computer or DVD screensaver.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO