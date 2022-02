Lauren Alaina learned a powerful lesson from a therapist a while back: “You’re the only you you’ll ever have. Be nice to yourself.”. Alaina has long chronicled her journey to self-love and acceptance in her music. Her first No. 1 song, “Road Less Traveled,” was inspired by her experience with bulimia. Her new album “Sitting Pretty On Top of the World” also showcases her personal and professional growth with songs about love, loss, responsibility, and moving on. She took all the self-help lessons she’s learned over the years and put them in a book – “Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be.” And now, after she’s inducted into the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, she’ll launch her headlining Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO